Yukon's coroner service is still trying to determine what killed a woman found dead at a Whitehorse hotel earlier this month.

The body of 62-year-old Debra Misko of Whitehorse was found in a room at the Chilkoot Trail Inn in Whitehorse on Sept. 9.

Acting chief coroner Sharon Hanley says foul play is not suspected, but the exact cause of death is still unknown.

"No cause of death was established at autopsy. We will be doing further tests, including toxicology," Hanley said.

Toxicology results could take several weeks.