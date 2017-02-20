The Crown's case against a Fort Simpson, N.W.T., man accused of accessing and possessing child pornography has collapsed, following a territorial court judge's decision to refuse to allow evidence gathered during a search of the man's home.

According to the decision, police obtained "printed pictures described to be a mix of adult and child pornography" during a search of the accused's home in March of 2015.

However, last week, Judge Garth Malakoe ruled that those photos are not allowed to be used as evidence, saying that police should not have been granted a search warrant used to get into the accused's house.

The allegations that led to the issuance of the search warrant hinged on information given by a witness who alleged he was shown the photos by the accused. The witness had previous convictions for both fraud and forgery on his criminal record.

However, when the RCMP applied for the warrant, they failed to disclose the witness's criminal record — information that judge Malakoe ruled would have led to the warrant not being issued.

"The omission... of (the witness's) criminal record is such that it would bring the administration of justice into disrepute should the Crown be permitted to rely on the evidence seized from (the accused's) residence," the decision read.