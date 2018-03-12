Child's death in Iqaluit hospital under investigation by Nunavut coroner

Nunavut's coroner is investigating why a child died in Iqaluit's hospital last week.

The child, whose age and identity was not released, died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit on March 5, according to Khen Sagadraca the deputy chief coroner.

Sagadraca ordered an autopsy to determine how the child died.

Nunavut's Department of Health has neither confirmed the death nor released any details of the child's age, gender or home community.