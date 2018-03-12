Skip to Main Content
Child's death in Iqaluit hospital under investigation by Nunavut coroner

Nunavut's coroner's office is investigating the circumstances around the March 5 death of a child at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit.

Autopsy ordered to determine why the child died

Nunavut's coroner's office is investigating why a child died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit. (CBC)

Nunavut's coroner is investigating why a child died in Iqaluit's hospital last week.

The child, whose age and identity was not released, died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit on March 5, according to Khen Sagadraca the deputy chief coroner. 

Sagadraca ordered an autopsy to determine how the child died.

Nunavut's Department of Health has neither confirmed the death nor released any details of the child's age, gender or home community.

