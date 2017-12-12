Chemotherapy services have been suspended at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife after an Alberta cancer group found the hospital's chemotherapy program needs improvement.

According to an N.W.T. Department of Health news release, CancerControl Alberta was invited to review the territory's chemotherapy services last month.

Stanton is the only hospital in the N.W.T. that offers chemotherapy.

The review found Stanton hospital staff requires more training on how to give chemotherapy treatments to patients. It also found that territorial policies on chemotherapy treatment should be reviewed.

The N.W.T Department of Health says 30 cancer patients will be affected and will now be sent to Edmonton for treatment.

The department says it is working on improving the program but says the suspension was not triggered by a specific incident.

It says it will also conduct a review of past chemotherapy treatments to make sure they were administered properly.

The department hopes to resume its chemotherapy program by February 2018.