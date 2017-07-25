Approximately 13,000 litres of a chemical used for dust control was spilled onto the ground at the airport in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, RCMP say.

Police say in a news release that they were notified of the spill on Sunday. They say 13 containers were opened and spilled sometime over the previous weekend.

The chemical, EK35, is considered non-hazardous, but steps have been taken to prevent the spill from reaching the nearby bay, police say.

According to RCMP, the amount spilled is worth around $260,000.

Police tell CBC it was a ​private company on contract with the Government of Nunavut. Police have not released the name of the company.

Cambridge Bay RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the police.