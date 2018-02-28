Police say, 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien was the victim of a homicide on Monday in Whitehorse.

Bien was a citizen of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, and a Whitehorse resident.

Early Monday morning, police and paramedics were called to the Skyline apartment buildings on Lewes Boulevard, following reports that Bien had been assaulted and required medical attention.

An autopsy was performed at Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday, confirming that her death was a homicide, according to Yukon RCMP.



No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are still gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and following up on tips.

They are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.