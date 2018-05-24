Speeding complaints prompt Yellowknife RCMP to amp up check stops in school zones

Drivers in Yellowknife may have noticed more check stops lately — especially near schools. The RCMP says it has increased its presence in school zones since April, after requests from community members.

Construction worker Dave Sloan called the RCMP two weeks ago to ask them to increase their presence at J. H. Sissons School. He's been working outside on a house across from the elementary school and has noticed multiple vehicles speeding by.

"It was pretty unsafe for the kids around here," said Sloan. He said he also saw cars speeding through the school zone while kids were outside on breaks.

"There's been a few people who have been blatantly breaking the rules," said Sloan. "The public just needs to respect the speed limit in school zones."

The RCMP said additional checkstops around schools will continue until the school year ends, and pick up again in the fall. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

Since making the call, Sloan said he's seen more officers present near the school and stopping drivers.

Insp. Alex Laporte, detachment commander with the Yellowknife RCMP, said the additional check stops around schools will continue until the school year ends, and then break over summer. Officers will return when classes start back up again in the fall.

National Road Safety Week

There's also been an increase in check stops because last week was National Road Safety Week, so there were more RCMP officers out on the street trying to raise awareness.

"We did receive great feedback at check stops from people who were actually stopping," said Laporte. He said community members have largely been happy with the increase in check stops, and they appreciate the additional police presence.

The RCMP said it will be releasing the results of last week's check stops later this week.