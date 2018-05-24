Speeding complaints prompt Yellowknife RCMP to amp up check stops in school zones
'It was pretty unsafe for the kids around here,' says Dave Sloan, who complained to RCMP
Drivers in Yellowknife may have noticed more check stops lately — especially near schools. The RCMP says it has increased its presence in school zones since April, after requests from community members.
Construction worker Dave Sloan called the RCMP two weeks ago to ask them to increase their presence at J. H. Sissons School. He's been working outside on a house across from the elementary school and has noticed multiple vehicles speeding by.
"It was pretty unsafe for the kids around here," said Sloan. He said he also saw cars speeding through the school zone while kids were outside on breaks.
"There's been a few people who have been blatantly breaking the rules," said Sloan. "The public just needs to respect the speed limit in school zones."
Since making the call, Sloan said he's seen more officers present near the school and stopping drivers.
Insp. Alex Laporte, detachment commander with the Yellowknife RCMP, said the additional check stops around schools will continue until the school year ends, and then break over summer. Officers will return when classes start back up again in the fall.
National Road Safety Week
There's also been an increase in check stops because last week was National Road Safety Week, so there were more RCMP officers out on the street trying to raise awareness.
"We did receive great feedback at check stops from people who were actually stopping," said Laporte. He said community members have largely been happy with the increase in check stops, and they appreciate the additional police presence.
The RCMP said it will be releasing the results of last week's check stops later this week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.