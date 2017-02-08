An Armenian man taken into custody in Canada in November after a Moscow-bound flight was diverted to Iqaluit is one step closer to going home after the Crown stayed four charges against him.

Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, was arrested Nov. 24 after Aeroflot Flight 107 to Moscow from Los Angeles made an impromptu landing at Iqaluit's airport.

According to the Crown's summary of what allegedly happened, the flight crew told Iqaluit RCMP officers that Khudaverdyan had tried to open the emergency door while the plane was in flight.

He was charged with with endangering the safety of the aircraft, mischief and causing a disturbance, and faced an additional charge of endangering passengers under the Aeronautics Act.

Since then, he's been in custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit, sent down to Ontario for a 60-day psychiatric assessment, missed unrelated medication due to an apparent funding issue at the Iqaluit jail and had a guilty plea rejected by a judge who was less than convinced after he followed his guilty plea by saying he "didn't do anything intentionally."

'No longer in the public interest to continue prosecution'

"The Crown determined it is no longer in the public interest to continue prosecution," said lawyer Christian Lyons on Tuesday, citing the length of time Khudaverdyan has been in custody and pointing to the prospect of additional delays in completing a trial.

The earliest available trial date would not have been until sometime in the spring and witnesses from the flight — most of whom likely aren't in Canada — would have needed to be subpoenaed.

Khudaverdyan's court appearance on Tuesday was plagued by several communication delays after a translator over the phone was having a difficult time hearing the proceedings.

Khudaverdyan is now in the hands of the Canada Border Services Agency. He is expected to make his way to Ottawa, then out of Canada.