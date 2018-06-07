Charges laid in Nunavut after death of Spike, a four-month-old husky

A woman from Taloyoak, Nunavut, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal in connection to the death of a four-month-old husky that arrived injured to the NWT SPCA in Yellowknife in May.

RCMP announced the charge against Karen Nanook, 41, in a news release issued Thursday.

​Last week, CBC News reported Nunavut RCMP were investigating Spike's death. According to the SPCA, Spike arrived with severe signs of abuse, including a broken pelvis, eye injuries, and major bruising on his back, legs and inside his stomach.

He died on May 28.

Nanook is scheduled to appear in court in Taloyoak on July 16.