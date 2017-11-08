RCMP have confirmed that they have charged a man with voyeurism in relation to a camera found in the women's washroom at the Ekati diamond mine in July.

Derek Smith, 36, of Behchoko, N.W.T., has been arrested and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 12, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP say Smith's arrest followed an investigation about the "suspicious device" found at the mine's Misery camp.

Ekati is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, and the Misery site is 28 kilometres from the main camp.

A mine employee noticed the camera in the washroom on July 27, and reported it to mine security.