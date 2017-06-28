It's an ambitious project, but Jillian Hardie says she's "very confident" that by the end of 2019, Whitehorse will have dozens of new affordable housing units downtown.

Hardie is the executive director of the Challenge Disability Resource Group, a non-profit organization that's aiming to construct a new $17 million building, with office space and 46 suites.

23 of those suites would be affordable housing units available to anyone, while the other 23 would be for people with disabilities who are clients of Challenge.

Jillian Hardie, executive director of the Challenge Disability Resource Group, says she's 'very confident' the building will be done by the end of 2019. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"There is a desperate need in Whitehorse, and within the communities of Yukon, for affordable safe housing for everybody," Hardie said.

"The 23 affordable units can be filled up quickly, and definitely the 23 for our clients wil be filled up very quickly."

Hardie said there's a particular need in Yukon for smaller, one-bedroom units to rent.

"Right now, you're seeing one or two or sometimes three people sharing a home. And sometimes that works really well, to have a roommate, but sometimes it doesn't. And for many of our clients, that's where things fall apart."

Deposit paid

Hardie said Challenge has already put a deposit on a site, at 704 Main Street downtown. They're also working to secure funding to start building, hopefully by April.

She says the group is seeking funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Yukon government, and the city of Whitehorse.

The building will also have some top-floor apartments that will be sold, to help offset the cost of construction.

Challenge desperately needs new office space, too, according to Hardie. She says the organization's current space on First Avenue — originally a mechanic's garage — is "overflowing".

"We've added on to it, and made it work, but we've really outgrown it. There's no space at all in the building, for us."

The new building's second floor would house the Challenge office, as well as another NGO. The bottom floor would be occupied by its businesses — Twisted Woodworks, and Bridges Café.

The housing units would be above the second floor.