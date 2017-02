The Canada Games Centre is closed for the rest of day for an RCMP investigation, according to a tweet from the City of Whitehorse.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the playroom.

RCMP are on the scene to investigate "a potential threat," according to police.

"There is no threat to staff or public," a subsequent tweet from the City reads.

RCMP officers are in the building, but won't say specifically what they are looking for.

Police will provide an update at 4 p.m.