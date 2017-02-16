CBC Northbeat: Hilary Bird interviews 25-year-old Yukon Quest winner Matt Hall

Air Date: Feb 16, 2017 11:55 AM CT

CBC Northbeat: Hilary Bird interviews 25-year-old Yukon Quest winner Matt Hall4:35

After 10 days, one hour and seven minutes on the 1,600-kilometre trail, 25-year-old Matt Hall of Two Rivers, Alaska, became the first second-generation musher to win Yukon Quest sled dog race. Northbeat's Hilary Bird spoke with Hall on Wednesday.

