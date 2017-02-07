CBC Northbeat
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 7:00 PM CT
Every weeknight, we ake the pulse of the north and reflect its diversity.
Latest North News Headlines
- Grandma and granddaughters bond over traditional way of skinning a polar bear
- Father and son resurrect Native Press after nearly three decades
- Northern acts Quantum Tangle, Silla + Rise nominated for Juno award
- Crews work to replace engine on Swiss Air Boeing 777 stuck at Iqaluit airport
- Mushers heading into Dawson nearing halfway point of Yukon Quest
Must Watch
-
CBC Northbeat
LIVE
-
Challenging European dogsled race begins in French Alps
1:04
11-day event sees mushers and dogs travelling 1,000 km
-
Raven plucks parking ticket from vehicle in Yellowknife, N.W.T.
0:08
That's one way to get out of paying a ticket! Annemieke Mulders caught this raven snatching up a parking ticket in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
-
Underwater video shows remains of HMS Terror
0:34
Ship was lost in 1845 in a Nunavut bay
