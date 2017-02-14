Love is in the air across the North.
On Valentine's Day, we thought we'd look back at 10 of the most endearing tales of love from the past year from across Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories. Did we miss your favourite? Send us a message on Facebook and let us know.
Two Yellowknife besties battle effects of childhood cancer, one lyric at a time
For 16-year-old Shiri MacPherson of Yellowknife — a survivor of childhood cancer — January news of a tumour in her spine meant that she turned to best friend Grace Clark. The pair are inseparable, sharing their friendship with the city through creating music together and hosting open mic nights.
Canadian North flight attendant proposes mid-air to girlfriend, on flight where they first met
"Love really does give you wings," said Dina Fox, who met Canadian North flight attendant Mike Lorentz last year while on a flight to Iqaluit. In January, Lorentz surprised her on the same flight with a 20,000 foot proposal on the same flight. Of course, Dina said yes.
Yellowknife woman gets the man, and rock, of her dreams
A Yellowknife woman received what may be the most Canadian proposal ever earlier this year: a candlelit surprise on an Alberta ice rink. The pair skated to Chris Stapleton's Tennessee Whisky before Gabriel Gionet popped the question to Nikita Desjarlais — a highly successful makeup proposal to a botched attempt on a frozen lake earlier in the week.
Ted's incredible journey
This is the love story of Ted and Abbey — a shelter dog that escaped and trekked across the city to find the kennel worker who had fed him some cheese-flavoured bacon strips. After a single meeting, Ted walked about 5 kilometres through the city to find Abbey, having never been to her house before. Abbey said she's planning to adopt Ted: "I can't ignore a sign like that."
Millie's 'bittersweet' Christmas
Christmas is a bittersweet time for Whitehorse's Millie Jones. For the past 26 years, the 84-year-old spends the holiday sitting next to a hospice tree: a memory of her late husband, Don, who died cutting a Christmas tree. Millie shares her memories and stories with others who come to the tree, which has dozens of red tags in memory of loved ones.
Nunavut hunter's Facebook meat giveaway prompts flood of elder love
Christmas came early for an elder in Nunavut this year, thanks to Johnny Mamgark, a hunter from Arviat, Nunavut, who decided to give away the meat of an entire caribou on Facebook. The giveaway turned into a showering of love for elders in Nunavut, with many people posting heartfelt photos and messages of their loved ones.
Heaven's Floor, a 'love letter' to director's Inuk daughter, wows Edmonton crowd
Watching the Canadian premiere of Heaven's Floor was a "surreal" and "humbling" experience for Iqaluit's Malaya Qaunirq Chapman, who wasn't just the film's executive producer, but also its inspiration. Lori Stoll, the film's director and writer, says she wrote the coming-of-age story as a "love letter to my Inuit daughter, to Malaya."
N.W.T. couple welcomes 'showers of blessings' on 77th anniversary
Married on a rainy day in 1939, 2016 marked the 77th wedding anniversary for Peter and Mary Kay of Fort McPherson — aged 100 and 96. The pair were celebrated by the community with an anniversary potluck, where, appropriately, it rained. Sadly, Peter passed away in late 2016.
Love, Northern style: Yellowknife husband drives 1,400 km to pick up KFC meal for wife
Many couples have a wedding anniversary tradition, and for Mike and Angela Hovak Johnston, it's of the southern-fried variety — the couple has had Kentucky Fried Chicken every year since being married 15 years ago. With Yellowknife's franchise closing in 2015, that meant a long drive for Mike: all the way to High Level, Alta., to continue the anniversary tradition.
Camo-themed bush wedding the biggest in Inuvik history
When Amy and Paul Petrin tied the knot, they knew they wanted to have a big, northern wedding — so they took 80 people out to a remote cabin in the Mackenzie Delta and proceeded to throw a massive "bush wedding," complete with camo tuxedo vests and a helicoptered-in cake.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.