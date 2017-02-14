Love is in the air across the North.

On Valentine's Day, we thought we'd look back at 10 of the most endearing tales of love from the past year from across Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories. Did we miss your favourite? Send us a message on Facebook and let us know.

Grace Clark, left, and Shiri MacPherson, right, have participated in several Terry Fox Runs together. (submitted by Grace Clark)

For 16-year-old Shiri MacPherson of Yellowknife — a survivor of childhood cancer — January news of a tumour in her spine meant that she turned to best friend Grace Clark. The pair are inseparable, sharing their friendship with the city through creating music together and hosting open mic nights.

'She was heaven sent,' says Mike Lorentz, the flight attendant who proposed to his girlfriend Dina Fox mid-air. (submitted by Mike Lorentz)

"Love really does give you wings," said Dina Fox, who met Canadian North flight attendant Mike Lorentz last year while on a flight to Iqaluit. In January, Lorentz surprised her on the same flight with a 20,000 foot proposal on the same flight. Of course, Dina said yes.

'As we’re going into the building, I smell hockey gear,' said Nikita Desjarlais, who was blindfolded before the proposal by Gabriel Gionet. 'I love hockey... I played hockey for 12 years, off and on, so I knew where we were. (Liz Bourassa/Spruce and Sparrow)

A Yellowknife woman received what may be the most Canadian proposal ever earlier this year: a candlelit surprise on an Alberta ice rink. The pair skated to Chris Stapleton's Tennessee Whisky before Gabriel Gionet popped the question to Nikita Desjarlais — a highly successful makeup proposal to a botched attempt on a frozen lake earlier in the week.

Abbey Boyd and Ted. (submitted by Abbey Boyd)

This is the love story of Ted and Abbey — a shelter dog that escaped and trekked across the city to find the kennel worker who had fed him some cheese-flavoured bacon strips. After a single meeting, Ted walked about 5 kilometres through the city to find Abbey, having never been to her house before. Abbey said she's planning to adopt Ted: "I can't ignore a sign like that."

The young and in-love Millie Jones and Don Jones. (submitted by Les Johns)

Christmas is a bittersweet time for Whitehorse's Millie Jones. For the past 26 years, the 84-year-old spends the holiday sitting next to a hospice tree: a memory of her late husband, Don, who died cutting a Christmas tree. Millie shares her memories and stories with others who come to the tree, which has dozens of red tags in memory of loved ones.

Johnny Mamgark, a hunter from Arviat, Nunavut, gave away caribou meat. (submitted by Johnny Mamgark)

Christmas came early for an elder in Nunavut this year, thanks to Johnny Mamgark, a hunter from Arviat, Nunavut, who decided to give away the meat of an entire caribou on Facebook. The giveaway turned into a showering of love for elders in Nunavut, with many people posting heartfelt photos and messages of their loved ones.

Julie, played by Clea DuVall, and Malaya, played by 11-year-old Katie May Dunford, embrace in a scene from Heaven's Floor. He two characters are based on director and writer Lori Stoll and executive producer Malaya Qaunirq Chapman. (Submitted by Lori Stoll and Road to Nowhere Films)

Watching the Canadian premiere of Heaven's Floor was a "surreal" and "humbling" experience for Iqaluit's Malaya Qaunirq Chapman, who wasn't just the film's executive producer, but also its inspiration. Lori Stoll, the film's director and writer, says she wrote the coming-of-age story as a "love letter to my Inuit daughter, to Malaya."

Peter and Mary Kay of Fort McPherson, N.W.T., celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last year. (Lindsay Jill Eirikson)

Married on a rainy day in 1939, 2016 marked the 77th wedding anniversary for Peter and Mary Kay of Fort McPherson — aged 100 and 96. The pair were celebrated by the community with an anniversary potluck, where, appropriately, it rained. Sadly, Peter passed away in late 2016.

Mike and Angela Hovak Johnston. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Many couples have a wedding anniversary tradition, and for Mike and Angela Hovak Johnston, it's of the southern-fried variety — the couple has had Kentucky Fried Chicken every year since being married 15 years ago. With Yellowknife's franchise closing in 2015, that meant a long drive for Mike: all the way to High Level, Alta., to continue the anniversary tradition.

The newlyweds Paul and Amy Petrin, who went all out for their remote 'bush wedding' near Inuvik, N.W.T. (submitted by Amy Petrin)

When Amy and Paul Petrin tied the knot, they knew they wanted to have a big, northern wedding — so they took 80 people out to a remote cabin in the Mackenzie Delta and proceeded to throw a massive "bush wedding," complete with camo tuxedo vests and a helicoptered-in cake.