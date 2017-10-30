CBC North is your home for live coverage of the Nunavut territorial election.

Starting at 5:30 MT/6:30 CT/7:30 ET, CBC North will host an election night live blog. CBC North social media editor Garrett Hinchey will bring you up-to-the-minute results, reaction and analysis from across the territory.

Garrett will also be joined by three special guests, including:

Jane Sponagle (Twitter: @jsponagle), CBC Nunavut legislative reporter;

Aaron Watson (Twitter: @Teirersias), Interpretive Centre coordinator, freelance photographer and well-known community volunteer.

Pitsiulaaq Brewster (Twitter: @Pitsiulaaq), Inuit artist and activist, and founding vice-chair of the Aboriginal Healing Foundation.

We'll also bring you live updates from CBC North reporters in the field.

Use the hashtag #Nuvotes to follow or join in on the discussion on Twitter, and to stay up to date with CBC North's entire election night team.

On mobile? View the live blog here