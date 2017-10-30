CBC North is your home for live coverage of the Nunavut territorial election.
Starting at 5:30 MT/6:30 CT/7:30 ET, CBC North will host an election night live blog. CBC North social media editor Garrett Hinchey will bring you up-to-the-minute results, reaction and analysis from across the territory.
Garrett will also be joined by three special guests, including:
- Jane Sponagle (Twitter: @jsponagle), CBC Nunavut legislative reporter;
- Aaron Watson (Twitter: @Teirersias), Interpretive Centre coordinator, freelance photographer and well-known community volunteer.
- Pitsiulaaq Brewster (Twitter: @Pitsiulaaq), Inuit artist and activist, and founding vice-chair of the Aboriginal Healing Foundation.
We'll also bring you live updates from CBC North reporters in the field.
Use the hashtag #Nuvotes to follow or join in on the discussion on Twitter, and to stay up to date with CBC North's entire election night team.