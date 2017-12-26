Ever wonder what happens when you report a typo to CBC?

Scroll to the bottom of this story, or any story posted to cbc.ca, and you'll see a hyperlink: "Report Typo or Error."

Every day web writers in regions across the country, from CBC North to CBC P.E.I., get dozens of "typo reports" in our inboxes from you — the readers — pointing out egregious errors, grammatical flubs, misspelled names and geographical fumbles.

It's embarrassing and it's humbling, but most of all, it's useful.

There was the man in B.C. who was attacked by a grizzly bear and politely informed us that he did not, in fact, stick the muzzle of his gun in the bear's eye, but "my right index finger."

There was also the father of a CBC intern, who cheerily wrote a lengthy typo report on his son's story to discuss the editor's inconsistent use of singular verbs with plural pronouns.

Some, however, have a less forgiving tone.

"I'm not even sure of the literacy of your writing staff," one reader recently wrote us.

When we mistakenly used "were" instead of "was," we received this one: "Knowbuddy proofreeding agin twodey, eh (sic)??"

"It's time for your photo caption writer to head back to primary school to learn the difference between its and it's," said another. Touché.

Here are some of CBC North's top offences.

'The' HMS Terror and Erebus

Too often in our coverage of the discovery of Sir John Franklin's famed vessels, we have erroneously referred to the ships as "the" HMS Terror and Erebus.

"It is grammatically inane to use 'the' in front of that, giving 'The Her Majesty's Ship,'" one prolific typo reporter said.

As many of our educated readers have pointed out, HMS indeed stands for Her Majesty's Ship.

Whatever you do, don't call it 'the' HMS Terror. (Parks Canada)

The CBC's language guide, the in-house bible for grammatical questions, firmly warns us to avoid this error.

"Never put 'the' in front of it, or you end up with 'the Her Majesty's.'"

The '1st' or 'only' anything

CBC web writers have learned the hard way to be wary of calling any discovery, achievement or designation the "first" of its kind. Or even the second, for that matter.

Inevitably, if we skimp on the fact-checking, or cannot confirm the authenticity of the claim, we will get typo reports from readers saying something to the effect of: "No, I was actually the first person to travel the Northwest Passage by hot air balloon," or "John Doe isn't the ONLY person to tackle a wolverine with his bare hands" (these are dramatic re-creations of typo reports).

So unless we can verify it, we try to avoid quantifying those distinctions.

Aircraft photos, models

From the Airbus A320 to the TU-144, CBC's language guide has a whole section on how to write and punctuate the names of aircraft, but none of this will help us if we don't have a photo of the exact model in question.

When you, the reader, fills out this form, web writers in each region get an email in their inbox, pointing out mistakes. (CBC)

"Why do you people show inaccurate pictures?" one typo reporter recently asked for a story about an incident on a WestJet flight.

The truth is, CBC does not have a stock photo of every aircraft for every airline. But now that we're attuned to the number of typo reports we'll inevitably get, the readers are keeping writers on their toes.

Now when we don't have an image of the aircraft in the story, we're transparent about it in the caption, noting that the model in the photo is different from the one in question.

Indigenous languages

With 11 official languages in the N.W.T. alone, and no standardized Inuktitut, CBC North gets a lot of flak for its use of some Indigenous words and their various spellings.

One word that always brings out the typo hunters is Inuktut.

"Try 'Inuktitut' instead of 'Inuktut,'" said one person.

"Inuktitut consistently misspelled as Inuktut," said another.

A young Inuit boy who took part in Inuktitube, the YouTube for people who speak Inuktitut. CBC often gets typo reports about the use of the word Inuktut, rather than Inuktitut. (Pinnguaq)

Inuktut is a relatively new term that actually refers to all Inuit languages, including Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun and Inuvialuktun.

Since we get a slew of typo reports in our inboxes every time we use it, we now spell out what it means in every story.

We discovered a similar issue when we used the word "gookum," or grandmother, in Cree.

Inundated with typo reports of alternate spellings from across Canada, we added a note to the story:

"Gookum" is the preferred spelling of "grandmother" by Cree in northern Quebec. Kookum or kuukum is more common among Plains Cree speakers.

That's now become a common practice for our editors.

Not all bad

Though the typo reports can also be filled with racist diatribes and fake news accusers, now and then we get notes of encouragement from our readers.

"Great story CBC! Stay on it."

If you have a question about CBC's editing, contact CBC North's resident copy editor Katherine Barton at katherine.barton@cbc.ca.