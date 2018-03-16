The 2018 Arctic Winter Games begin March 18, and CBC North is your home for comprehensive coverage from Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T.

CBC North will bring you daily live blogs, exclusive stories and results from the Games.

On television, Igalaaq host Madeleine Allakariallak will speak to competitors in Fort Smith, while Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally will report daily from Hay River on afternoon radio shows in the Northwest Territories in Yukon.

Online, CBC North will bring you daily live blogs, as well as live streaming of select events, including the opening ceremonies from Hay River on Sunday, March 18.

The ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET, and can be viewed on our website and on CBC North's Facebook page.

For up-to-the-minute results, photos and video, follow our CBC North team at the games on Twitter:

Hay River

Fort Smith