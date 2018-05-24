CBC North Asks: Are you ready for legal marijuana?

In a few short months, cannabis will become legal in Yukon and across Canada. Are you ready for what that might mean for you and your family? How will it change your social life? What are the public health implications? How will police enforce these new laws? What are the business opportunities?

To answer some of these questions, CBC North will host an online town hall discussion on May 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. The discussion will be streamed live here, as well as on CBC Yukon's Facebook page. The discussion will also be broadcast live in the Yukon on CBC Radio One.

CBC Yukon's Dave White will host the conversation, with a panel of guests to answer your questions and field your comments, live.

During the show, comment on Facebook or call in and have your say: