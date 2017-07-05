A Yellowknife couple is desperately looking for their two kittens after a fire destroyed their home on Monday.

Jeanette Silver and her partner Trevor Selig were near High Level, Alta., on the road to Nova Scotia for a vacation when they heard their home in Yellowknife was on fire in the Northlands Trailer Park.

Their home was one of two neighbouring units completely destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

"One of the neighbours actually broke the door down to check to see if there was animals in there," said Selig, who is hopeful his pets made it out.

Skittles and Snickers have not been found since a fire Monday consumed their owner's home in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Trevor Selig)

"They must have been scared and were hiding. They left the door open and [the cats] got out. They are in the neighbourhood here loose and we can't find them."

Skittles is nine months old, Snickers just six months.

"Skittles is a tabby cat," Silver said. "He is very skittish. And Snickers is a black and white cat and he is very lovable. They are both very scared.

"I just want our boys back."

Couple lost all possessions

Silver and Selig returned to Yellowknife Monday evening. Silver said the fire took all of their possessions.

Jeanette Silver and Trevor Selig in front of their Norseman Drive home that was destroyed in a fire. The couple is hoping to find their missing pets.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. Monday. It took 18 firefighters and two pumper/aerial trucks to put it out.

Gusting winds drove the smoke and fire toward other units. Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading, but could not save the two homes.

Friends searched late into the night for the cats, and searched the next day as well.

"It would mean so much to find them and be able to see them again," said friend Kayla Peckford.

Silver and her partner do not know the cause of the fire, but say it started next door and spread to their home.

The fire marshal is investigating.