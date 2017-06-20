A search is underway for a missing man near the community of Carmacks, according to a news release from Yukon RCMP.

Police haven't released his name, but say he is a 57-year-old First Nation man. He was reported missing on Monday, at about 2:30 p.m.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit and police dog service are leading the search, assisted by Yukon Search and Rescue volunteers. They are scouring the area by ground, air and water. Carmacks is located on the Yukon River.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, in order to allow emergency crews to focus on the search.

Ed Schultz, deputy chief of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, gathered with other members of the community at the First Nation's Heritage Hall on Tuesday morning. ​

He said people have been searching the river with their boats since Monday night.

Schultz said the man's family has to be consulted before any other information is shared.

"To avoid causing further distress to the missing person's loved ones, we ask that people please refrain from sharing rumours or assumptions on social media or through other means," the news release said.

Anyone with information about the missing man are asked to contact Carmacks RCMP at (867) 863-2677.