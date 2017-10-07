A 25-year-old Carmacks man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie in June.

Mario Rueben Skookum was arrested on Friday, Yukon RCMP said in a news release.

He is the second person to be charged. In September, police charged 27-year-old Tyler Aaron Skookum with the lesser charge of second-degree murder in relation to Charlie's death.

Charlie was last seen on June 19 near his Carmacks home, according to police. His body was found in the Yukon River near Fort Selkirk on July 5. Police deemed his death a homicide after his autopsy.

Rueben Skookum appeared in court Saturday and is being held in custody.

His next court appearance is on Oct. 18.