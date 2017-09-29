A 27-year-old Carmacks man has been charged in connection to the death of Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie, RCMP announced Friday.

Tyler Aaron Skookum was charged with second degree murder in connection to the June death, police said in a news release.

He appeared in court in Whitehorse Friday morning where he was ordered to remain in custody until an Oct. 27 court appearance. An order was also made that he not contact 14 individuals.

Charlie was last seen on June 19 near his Carmacks home, according to police. His body was found in the Yukon River near Fort Selkirk on July 5.

Police announced that a then-unnamed 27-year-old had been arrested on Thursday, prior to announcing Skookum's charges Friday.