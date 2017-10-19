27-year-old Tyler Aaron Skookum was charged last month with second-degree murder. On Thursday, police said Skookum is now charged with first-degree murder. (Facebook)

RCMP have upgraded a charge against a Carmacks man, in connection with the death of Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie, 57, in June.

27-year-old Tyler Aaron Skookum was charged last month with second-degree murder. On Thursday, police said Skookum is now charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the change follows further investigation by Yukon RCMP's Major Crime Unit.

Earlier this month, police also arrested Mario Rueben Skookum, 25, in connection with Charlie's death. He is also charged with first-degree murder.

Charlie was last seen on June 19 near his Carmacks home, according to police. His body was found in the Yukon River near Fort Selkirk on July 5. Police deemed his death a homicide after an autopsy.