Charge upgraded to 1st degree murder for accused in Wendy Carlick's death

Yukon RCMP have upgraded one of two homicide charges laid against Everett Chief, in connection with the 2017 deaths of Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh in Whitehorse.

Chief, 44, is now charged with first degree murder in connection with Carlick's death. He is charged with second degree murder in MacIntosh's death.

First and second degree murder convictions both carry automatic life sentences, but a first degree murder conviction would mean no eligibility for parole for 25 years, compared to 10 years for a second degree murder conviction.

Chief made his first appearance in court in Whitehorse on Tuesday morning.

He kept his head down on his folded hands while waiting for proceedings to begin, and spoke quietly with his defence lawyer.

The bodies of Sarah MacIntosh and Wendy Carlick were found in a Whitehorse home in April 2017. (Kwanlin Dun First Nation/CBC)

MacIntosh's two daughters were also in court as spectators. One of them started to cry as Chief's appearance was wrapping up.

"You stole my f--king mother from me!" one daughter shouted as she left the courtroom.

Chief's next court appearance will be on June 15.

Prosecutors have applied for an order that would prohibit Chief from having any contact with 24 witnesses identified by RCMP.

'We are relieved,' says Kwanlin Dun chief

Also on Tuesday morning, Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Doris Bill spoke to media at the First Nation's offices in Whitehorse. The home where Carlick and MacIntosh were found dead was in the First Nation's McIntyre subdivision, and MacIntosh was a member of Kwanlin Dun.

Bill thanked RCMP "for the diligence and hard work it's taken to get to this point."

Kwanlin Dun Chief Doris Bill in Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"This matter is before the courts. We must respect the integrity of the process. We are relieved, however, to see movement on this investigation," she said.

Bill said the women's deaths, along with several other still-unsolved homicides in Whitehorse, have "devastated our communities."

"They've left us with a feeling of helplessness, as there are many, so many, unanswered questions."



