Carl Bulger is being remembered as a devoted friend and family man whose legacy lives on in the public and private donations he made to recreational sports in Yellowknife.

Bulger, 60, died suddenly on March 3 from a suspected heart attack. He was married to Gail Bulger and had two children — his 17-year-old son Lonan and 13-year-old daughter Regan.

He was known around Yellowknife as the "Carl" in Carl's Carpet Cleaning.

'Won the lottery' with his family

Longtime friend and hunting partner Adam Bembridge met Bulger 30 years ago when the two played recreational hockey together.

"He had no regrets. He lived life to the max," Bembridge said.

At six feet two inches tall, Bulger cast an impressive figure. He came to Yellowknife in the 1980s, after the cod fishery collapsed in Newfoundland.

Carl Bulger played ball in the Yellowknife Fastball League. He donated to minor league sports throughout his life. (Submitted by Rob Johnson)

Bulger built up his carpet cleaning business, which allowed him to invest generously in community sports.

"A lot of corporations sponsor adults. Carl had his own view and sponsored the minor hockey midgets for decades," Bembridge said.

"For some time, Carl and Gail did not think they were able to have kids and so Carl always supported kids-related sports."

When Carl became a father his 40s, Bembridge said the couple felt they'd won the lottery — twice.

"Once when Lonan was born and [again] when Regan was born," Bembridge said. "They could not have been prouder parents."

World Juniors, coffee with 'the boys'

Friends say Bulger would often buy a coffee and meal for strangers. Many of his donations, sporting or otherwise, were made anonymously.

Although easygoing, Bulger had his routines, such as coffee with "the boys" at Tim Hortons and the World Juniors with his family during the Christmas holidays.

"Walking into any arena you'd see Carl's Carpets sponsorships on signs or on the back of kids' track jackets and jerseys," explained Steve Thompson, the president of the Yellowknife Minor Hockey Association.

Like many people, Thompson was shocked and saddened to learn of Bulger's death.

"He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. It's going to be different not seeing him at the arena."

The hockey association has already renamed its December tournament to the Carl Bulger Memorial Hockey Tournament.

Bulger's memorial service is set for Monday, March 12 at 3 p.m. in Yellowknife at the DND gym at the Multiplex.