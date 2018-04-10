Hikers asked to stay off popular Yukon mountain to avoid disturbing sheep

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation is asking hikers to avoid certain areas on Caribou Mountain this spring, to avoid scaring mountain sheep away from lambing areas.

"It's been a concern of ours," said Patrick James, an elder and the land and wildlife monitor for the First Nation. "It's a sensitive area."

The First Nation says the most crucial time for Dall sheep is between the beginning of April and mid-June. Members of the First Nation are asking people to wait until at least June 15 before planning to hike on the mountain.

The area is popular, as the trails are easy to access and offer many scenic views. The online trail guide Yukon Hiking calls the alpine ridge "a pleasure to climb."

Education, not enforcement

This is the second year the First Nation has put out a public call for hikers to avoid the area. Tammy Grantham, the First Nation's senior manager of heritage, lands and natural resources, said so far, people have been "very respectful."

She says signs posted at the trailhead have also been helpful.

"We've kind of come to the conclusion that the best way — rather than enforcement or rules and making things very rigid and inaccessible — is to educate people about the value, the cultural value, the ecological value," she said.

Grantham could not say how many sheep typically use the area for lambing, but said as many as 40 ewes and lambs have been spotted at certain times.

"The ewes have chosen these areas because they're safe," she said.

"Once people go up, and in particular with dogs off-leash, those lambing areas are then disturbed and chase those ewes off of those safe places, and into areas that may not be as safe."