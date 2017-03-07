Gwich'in ultramarathon runner Brad Firth, known as 'Caribou Legs', has been ordered to pay damages for spreading lies about his brother-law's role in his sister's death.

On March 7, the Yukon Supreme Court declared statements Firth made to multiple reporters accusing his brother-in-law Raymond Gagnon of having a hand in her death defamatory.

Firth has been running cross-country marathons to raise awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous women.

He said he was inspired because his own sister Irene Korte died due to spousal abuse. During a run in 2016, 16 different news organizations, including CBC Sudbury, published stories including allegations domestic abuse played a role in Korte's death.

In 2015, Yukon's chief coroner ruled her death accidental. Korte's husband, Ray Gagnon says Firth's assertion he abused her is a complete fabrication. In Dec. 2016, Gagnon filed a defamation suit accusing Firth of knowingly spreading lies about Korte's death.

According to the coroner's report in July 2015, Korte died of an acute subdural hemorrhage — bleeding around the brain — after falling and hitting her head. The coroner said the side-effects of an antidepressant she was taking, combined with the alcohol, contributed to her fall.

"They are not true. I want the world to know that I loved Irene," Gagnon said. "Her death was a terrible accident, and if you have heard that she died of domestic abuse at my hand, it is not true."

"I also want the world to know that the judgment I have obtained against Brad Firth is not a reflection on the cause he was supporting."

Firth never responded to the Yukon lawsuit. The judgement calls for Firth to pay punitive damages and costs which have not yet been assessed.

Firth just finished a 200-kilometre run across the ice of Great Slave Lake in the NWT. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.