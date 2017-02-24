Who needs an indoor rink? Not Mounties!

In fact, they seem to love dressing up in their finery to hit the ice on some picture-perfect Canadian lakes.

Two years ago, RCMP in B.C. sent the Canadiana-meter off the charts with a stunning photo of a red serge-clad Mountie playing shinny against a mountain backdrop.

This year, Cpl. Adam Gardner laced up his skates in Carcross, Yukon to do the same.

The RCMP in Carcross helped build the rink on picturesque Bennett Lake with help from some local families. The community would not have otherwise had anywhere to skate, as a new indoor rink is still under construction.

"We really just wanted to provide a place for youth, children and other members of the community to go skating this winter," Gardner says, in an RCMP release.

Gardner knew what he was doing — he helped build another outdoor rink in Mary's Harbour, N.L., when he was posted there a few years ago. He says he saw what a positive effect it had on young people in the small community.

The Carcross RCMP are already planning some events on the new rink, including what may be peak Canadiana — a skating party under the northern lights.