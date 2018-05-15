Arson suspected after cabin and car destroyed in Carcross

Police in Carcross, Yukon, are investigating after a car and an old cabin were destroyed by fire on Sunday evening.

RCMP said it appears two separate fires were deliberately set near the White Pass grounds in Carcross.

Police say they were called to the fire on Sunday evening. Firefighters from Carcross and Mount Lorne also responded. (RCMP)

Firefighters from the Carcoss and Mount Lorne fire departments were able to extinguish the fire, and nobody was hurt. The car and cabin were destroyed, however.

In a news release, police describe the cabin as an "abandoned wood structure."

Carcross RCMP are asking anybody with information to call 867-821-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.