Nunavut RCMP say a potentially violent prisoner escaped custody in Cape Dorset and is at large in the community.

Nuyalia Tunnillie escaped from the police detachment early Sunday morning by assaulting and threatening a guard on duty at the station, RCMP said in a statement. He'd been arrested for a prior assault and now faces charges related to the escape.

Police say Nuyalia Tunnillie is 5' 7", 160-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Dorset RCMP at 867-897-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.