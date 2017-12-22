The Kenojuak Cultural Centre and Print Shop in Cape Dorset, Nunavut, is becoming a reality after the community raised more than the $3 million it needed to get the project to the finish line.

The centre's construction is almost complete and will open its doors in the fall of 2018.

Until doors open, the West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative (WBEC) will be working to get the artist studios operational.

The building will house WBEC's Kinngait Studios, two gallery spaces, and a lobby, which will serve as both a visitors' centre and retail space.

The studios include areas for print production, lithography, etching, stone cutting and drawing.

In 2014, art collector Paul Desmarais III spearheaded the fundraising campaign to give the 60-year-old Arctic art cooperative a new home.

"This is more than simply supporting Inuit art and culture. With close to one in four people in the community earning a living with art making, this is about building economic and community capacity in the Arctic," Desmarais said this week in a press release.

Donations came from over 100 public and private donors across Canada and the United States.

The hamlet, itself, raised over $78,000 through bingos, raffles and other events over the last two years.

In addition to the $3 million, the federal and territorial governments contributed a total of $8 million toward the project.

A 30-year management agreement will see the municipality own the building, with WBEC as its primary tenant, covering operating costs.