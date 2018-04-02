Missing Cape Dorset hunter found dead

A hunter from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, who went missing last Tuesday has been found dead.

Nunavut RCMP say search and rescue personnel found Haali Tapaungai's abandoned snowmobile stuck in the snow at about 7:30 p.m. on March 30. Tapaungai was found deceased shortly after.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Henry Coman said he had not received details of where exactly the snowmobile or Tapaungai were found.

Tapaungai, 24, had left on a ptarmigan hunting trip early on March 27. He was an experienced hunter, his father said, but Tapaungai did not have much in the way of supplies when he set out for what was to be only a day trip.

At least eight search and rescue personnel were involved in the search, which was reported underway on March 29.