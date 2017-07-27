Two canoeists are safe after a close call on the Pelly River.

A news release from RCMP says Faro police received a call on July 21, from a man stranded on an island near Faro.

Police say the man and his wife were canoeing on the Pelly River when they hit a submerged tree stump and capsized in a swift section of the river.

The couple was rescued by two RCMP officers who arrived by boat.

The couple's canoe and belongings were recovered from the river and they were returned safely to shore in the police boat.