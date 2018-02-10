People in six Nunavut communities gave their opinions in person on the territory's proposed plan for the legalization of marijuana.

"The reception is generally positive. A lot of people have questions about cannabis itself and a lot of people have health concerns ... but overall our proposal has been positive accepted," said Dan Young, director of fiscal policy for the government of Nunavut's Department of Finance, and part of the working group on cannabis legalization.

Young was a member of the team of representatives from health, justice, finance and economic development that travelled to the Kivalliq region last week to host consultations.

About 50 to 60 people showed up to each of the events, but even more have given their feedback via email and comment cards, Young said.

"Some people write us just to provide their support and say they are excited, some people are very against it, some people give constructive feedback on how they think we should structure it."

People also talked about treatment centres, addiction issues and shared family histories during the community visits, he said.

On Tuesday the community consultation event will be in Iqaluit before moving throughout the Qikiqtani region for the final events, before bringing the information together in a summary report.

"From there we make our proposal on where we go and how we go forward," Young said about the next steps.

The government hopes to finish their proposal before the federal government legalizes marijuana in July.

"As things look it's very possible, can't say for sure because this is a very ambitious timeline but our goal is yes, we will still hit July," Young said.