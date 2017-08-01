Yellowknife RCMP say they are investigating after a camera was found in a women's washroom at the Ekati Diamond Mine.

According to a news release, an employee noticed the camera in the washroom on July 27, reporting it to mine security.

Mine security then notified RCMP, who are now working with security on the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

In the release, RCMP asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.