Some creative youth in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, are welding their way to a more beautiful community, making everything from Arctic char to motorbikes out of scrap metal from the dump.

Soon, their artwork will be displayed in the new heritage park.

One of the youth works on a fish. (Amanda Illerbrun)

Young artist Keenan Allukpik says one of the pieces they are working on is a muskox with a pack of wolves.

"They are going to be hunting down the muskox," said Allukpik.

"They are going to be like kind of hiding around the houses, so the muskox don't need to see them."

Allukpik says they plan to make the muskox next weekend, and the wolves in the summer.

The artists have also made fish, and three were auctioned off at the Kitkmeot Trade Show, raising a total of $2,300.

The proceeds will go to a new youth justice committee.