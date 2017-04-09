Students from the Cambridge Bay will join thousands of other Canadians at the Vimy Memorial in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Pattie Bligh is one of the teachers leading the group of 18 students to France, including two who will be part of the official Veterans Affairs youth delegation.

"It teaches our students in the North what it means to be part of the Canadian nation," Bligh said. "It makes us part of something bigger."

There were more than 11,000 Canadian casualties in the assault on the German positions on the ridge April 9, 1917 during the height of the First World War. It's long been considered Canadian's coming of age moment, with streets and monuments throughout the country named for the battle.

Cambridge Bay's Erica McPherson poses for a selfie in London, England. She'll be heading to Vimy Ridge in France with thousands of Canadians to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle. (submitted by Patti Bligh)

Erica McPherson and Edmaleen Klengenberg are in Europe for the first time, in fact, it's the first time they've been outside Canada.

"It's amazing," McPherson said from her hotel in London, England. "It's kind of scary to be away from my family far away. But it was amazing to have this experience."

A group of 18 students from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut will be with thousands of Canadians in France to commemorate the anniversary of Vimy Ridge. (submitted by Patti Bligh)

The trip includes stops at the Imperial War Museum in London, the Tower of London and other landmarks. Before heading to the Vimy Memorial, they will visit the Passchendaele Museum in Belgium.

"We're not just a group of kids from Cambridge Bay," Bligh said. "We're a group of Canadian kids participating in a ceremony that's going to be pretty special for our country."

To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on Sunday, April 9, CBC News will broadcast a live special hosted by Peter Mansbridge starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time from the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.

Watch it on CBC TV, CBC News Network and Livestreamed on cbcnews.ca.

Or listen to our special on CBC Radio One​, hosted by Susan Bonner​. Tune in at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.