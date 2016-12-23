RCMP in Cambridge Bay are investigating after a woman was found deceased in the community Friday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received notice of a possible deceased female in the Nunavut community at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police then attended the location, confirmed the deceased female, and opened an investigation.

In the release, police say they are treating the death as suspicious.

Iqaluit's "V" Division Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit, as well as the office of the chief coroner, will be assisting Cambridge Bay RCMP with the investigation.