Tap water in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, has turned a yellowish colour but officials say it's safe to drink.

The community opened a new water treatment plant in November. Officials with the hamlet say they're unsure why the water is discoloured but that it's been tested and is safe. Now they're looking for the cause of the yellow colour.

Officials investigating the cause of the yellow colour are going to start by looking at the type of chlorine being used at the water treatment plant. (submitted by Attima Hadlari)

"First of all what we're going to do is look at the type of chlorine that we're using," said Marla Limousin, Cambridge Bay's senior administrative officer.

"The second thing is we're going to look at the amount of chlorine that is being emitted by these automatic pumps in system. The third part we're going to bring up the original designer of the system to have a look at why are we getting the yellow water."

Limousin says the community's health inspector tests the water daily and has found it safe to drink. The results of those tests will be posted on the Cambridge Bay community Facebook page.