Nunavut's premier, Paul Quassa, has shuffled his cabinet just four months after ministers were first sworn into their new jobs.

The shuffle is mainly a switch of portfolios between two ministers — Joe Savikataaq and Elisapee Sheutiapik.

Savikataaq — who was sworn in as the minister of family services and minister responsible for homelessness back in November — will now be the minister of economic development and transportation.

He will also take on responsibility for:

Nunavut Business Credit Corporation

Nunavut Development Corporation

Minister of environment, energy, mines

Savikataaq will remain the deputy premier.

Sheutiapik is no longer be responsible for environment, economic development and transportation.

She will now be take the portfolios of:

Minister of family services

Minister responsible for homelessness, immigration and poverty reduction

Sheutiapik will remain the government house leader.

Quassa said the switch of portfolios is to best "draw on the ministers' strengths and past experience," in a news release.

Quassa is also adding a new portfolio to his roster of roles — the minister responsible for seniors' advocate.

"Elders are the pillars of our society ... I will ensure that Elders' concerns will be heard and have a voice at the highest level of our government," said the premier in a news release.

The new roles are effective immediately.