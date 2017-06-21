An elder who was found dead in his cabin near Clyde River by search and rescue workers on Sunday is being fondly remembered.

The search and rescue crew were responding to a call about a hunter who didn't return to the community when he was expected.

They found Peter Paneak in his cabin, approximately 65 kilometres from town, which was "completely destroyed" by a fire.

Peter Paneak eating bowhead whale muttaq. (Submitted by Nick Illauq)

The cause of death and the fire is still unknown. The RCMP and the Chief Corner of Nunavut are investigating.

Paneak's brother-in-law, Joansie Illauq, said Paneak was a teacher at Piqqussillirivik for many years, imparting what he learned on the land to his students.

Illauq said Paneak owned his own dog team and worked hauling heavy items for the Hudson Bay Company, before he started stocking and selling at the store, and later moved into politics.

"He never really spoke a lot but when it did, we revered it. In his absence, I can say that his words meant an incredible amount to me personally," Illauq said in Inuktitut.

"He spoke very eloquently about a lot of things including animals and their behaviours."

Paneak was in his 80s, Illauq said.