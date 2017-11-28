A Yellowknife mother says she and her daughter caught the tail end of the Santa Claus parade downtown on the weekend, but afterward were yelled at and intimidated by a bylaw officer with the City's municipal enforcement division as they tried to make their way home.

On Saturday night, Krista Boizard and her daughter were leaving a movie at the Capitol Theatre and decided they would watch the last five minutes of the parade. They did that and then tried to drive home.

"We were trying to find how to get home 'cause the parade had blocked off a bunch of the roads," Boizard said.

"So we drove and then we found our way to 52nd Ave. I was trying to drive home which was 54th Street. Then I reached the barricade … where the municipal enforcement had blocked [the road] off."

She said the municipal enforcement officer aggressively approached her while she sat in her car with her daughter.

"He immediately yelled in my face to move," Boizard said.

"I said 'I'm sorry I don't know where to go. I'm trying to get home,'" Boizard said. "He came right up into my face and screamed as loud as he could with rage … 'Now!'"

Boizard said she drove away frightened.

Badge number please

"So I was shaking and I had a panic attack. And I turned around and I drove a couple of blocks. And then I turned back around, because I wanted to get his badge number and confront him," she said.

Boizard was speaking with a volunteer traffic director when she says the bylaw officer that yelled at her earlier drove up to her.

"I started asking him for his badge number and he refused to give it to me," she said.

"He started rolling up his window. Then the volunteer lady was behind his vehicle, and said 'I'm getting his license plate.' I walked to the back to get it as well."

"Then he stepped out of his vehicle, came to the back and that's when he gave me his badge number."

Boizard said she and the officer had a heated exchange of words at that point.

Boizard's daughter, who is 10 years old, witnessed the entire incident.

"She was really upset because I was distraught," Boizard said.

"She was crying, just really upset for the rest of the night, until we got home and it took us awhile to both calm down."

"We've had experiences with bad situations, so being yelled at like that by an intimidating male was really scary and triggered a panic attack."

Boizard said she brought her complaint to city hall on Monday, where she was told to email the manager of municipal enforcement. She said she did that, but as of Monday afternoon had yet to hear back from the city.

"The City of Yellowknife has not received any formal complaints regarding the 2017 Santa Claus parade," a city spokesperson stated in an email to CBC on Monday afternoon.

By the end of the day Monday, a spokesperson for the city said no official complaint had been formally registered, but that it's possible the complaint has yet to make its way through the system.

"The city is aware that some residents were inconvenienced during the parade due to road closures and in one instance an individual made verbal complaints to a parade volunteer regarding the blockade. A municipal enforcement officer arrived to assist and requested the individual change their route in order to make way for the parade."

It's not clear if Boizard is the individual mentioned by the city.

Boizard and her daughter have been living in Yellowknife for one year. Up until Saturday, she hadn't dealt with any major issues in the city.

"It's just really disappointing. It's supposed to be Christmas. I really have a sour impression of Yellowknife based on that. I just don't really feel safe and protected by those who serve and protect."