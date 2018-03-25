A bus carrying athletes from Hay River to Yellowknife went off the road on Hwy 3 following the closing ceremonies of the Arctic Winter Games on Saturday evening.

Sarah Pruys, who was a passenger on the bus along with athletes from Greenland, said it happened around 11:15 p.m.

She estimated the bus was about a 25-minute drive outside of Yellowknife at the time.

Pruys was listening to a podcast when "suddenly I realized we weren't on the road anymore."

She said the roads seemed clear and she isn't sure what caused the incident.

"We were quite a few metres off the road for sure," she said. "They couldn't get the door open on the far side of the bus just because it was too deep of snow."

Passengers climbed out the bus window and hopped on a second bus that was travelling with them, said Pruys.

RCMP arrived on the scene just before midnight, she said, adding no one seemed to be seriously injured.

Pruys and the other passengers eventually made it safely to Yellowknife around 12:30 a.m.

"All in all, we were pretty lucky I think," she said.

RCMP and officials from the Arctic Winter Games had not yet responded to requests for comment as of publication time.