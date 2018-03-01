Four hundred and fifty million dollars in infrastructure funding for northern and rural communities promised last year has been postponed.

In its 2017 budget, the federal government announced it would spend $2 billion over 11 years on infrastructure in remote and rural communities. In the first five years, the government said it would spend $650 million, with the remaining $1.35 billion to be spent in the remaining six years.

However, in the final pages of the 2018 federal budget announced Tuesday, the federal government adjusted how it plans to roll-out that money out.

Instead of spending $650 million over the next five years, the federal government now says it will spend $200 million. The remaining $1.8 billion is now budgeted to be spent between 2022-2028, well after the next federal election.

Money intended for roads, connectivity

According to the 2017 budget, the money was meant to improve road access, expand internet connectivity and help remote communities reduce their reliance on diesel power.

Louis Thériault, Conference Board of Canada vice-president of industry strategy and public policy, said the adjustment is disappointing. (Conference Board of Canada)

"The infrastructure gap in the North is something that is a major problem," he told CBC.

"When we talk about skills and education programs, well you need to be able to access them. It has an impact on resource development. It has an impact on a number of other dimensions around local services that aren't up to par."

In the 2018 budget, the federal government said it pushed the spending back to "reflect when the government expects to receive claims from recipients."

When asked about the pushback of infrastructure funds, N.W.T. Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod said the territory has many applications in for federal infrastructure money.

N.W.T. Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod said the territorial government has a number of applications in for federal infrastructure funding. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"We have applications in for a lot of the money that was announced in the couple of previous budgets so we're just waiting to get some word back on them," he told CBC.

"You always want them to roll out the money a lot quicker. I'm not sure what kind of details they were working on."

According to the 2018 budget, the federal government has promised to spend $17 million of the remaining $200 million on projects over the next year and a half. The budget did not include details of where that money would be spent.