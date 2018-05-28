Nunavut tables $2.2 billion budget focused on crime and health care prevention initiatives

Nunavut's Fifth Legislative Assembly, which was elected in October, put out the first budget of its mandate on Monday.

The budget focuses on funding prevention initiatives over crisis response with new money for addictions and mental health treatment in the lead up to cannabis legalization, tuberculosis prevention and control and community justice crime prevention programs.

The largest allocation though is $22.7 million for an adjustment to the income support program to help decrease the gap in what is given as a food allowance and what it actually costs to buy that food.

Right now, the food allowance falls an average of 32 per cent short of covering what it costs to buy groceries in each of the communities.

The new money will reduce that gap by 23 per cent within the next three years.

The territory's Finance Minister, David Akeeagok, said elder care is a priority for this government and backed up the statement with a funding increase to the existing elders homes of $855,000 annually for the next three years.

In his budget address, Akeeagok said the goal is to keep elders in the territory—closer to their families, language and culture.

Akeeagok delivered his first budget wearing 44-year-old kamiit (traditional Inuit boots) his mother made and gave to an elder. The man gave them back to Akeeagok to wear, as it's tradition for finance ministers to wear a new pair of shoes on budget day.

Akeeagok said the old boots represented his commitment to honouring elders.

Projected deficit

He tabled a $2.2 billion budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which includes a $28 million projected deficit.

The budget includes a $30 million contingency fund to cover unexpected expenses, which if left unused will effectively balance the budget.

Akeeagok said the government decided to set out the numbers this way, to acknowledge the realities of expenses in the territory and not to "project a surplus for sake of projecting a surplus."

Last year, then Finance Minister Keith Peterson, projected a $2 million surplus for 2017-2018, but the final tally is closer to a $39 million deficit.

The overspend was attributed to overtime pay in the Department of Justice and an unexpectedly high volume of client needs in the Departments of Health and Family Services.

A deficit was last projected for 2016-2017, but that year ended in a surplus.

Nunavut is limited to carrying a debt of $650 million by the government of Canada and its current borrowing stands at $421 million.

Most of the money allocated in the budget comes from federal transfer payments to the territory, approximately $1.7 billion, while around $230 million is revenue collected from within the territory from taxes, staff housing rentals, services fees and other sources.

The rest of the funding comes from third-party agreements, where organizations have committed to funding a particular program or a time-limited initiative.