The Northwest Territories is famous for its rugged landscape. Its snowboarding? Not so much.
In fact, the nearest commercial ski hill is about 1,600 kilometres from Yellowknife.
But that's beginning to change at the Bristol Pit in Yellowknife.
Spearheaded by Andrew Matthews and some dedicated volunteers, the city's snowboard club is maintaining the slopes at Bristol Pit, adding obstacles and holding classes for youngsters looking to try out the sport.
"Most of them have never snowboarded before this year," Matthews said. "We're really teaching them the basics of how to snowboard, getting them into the sport and sharing how amazing the snowboarding community is here."
- Hay River, Fort Smith to jointly host 2018 Arctic Winter Games
- GALLERY | Yellowknife's skiers, snowboarders get airborne on handmade terrain
- FROM THE ARCHIVES | Snowboarders vs. skiers, circa 1985
Matthews is from Yellowknife and spent 10 years snowboarding competitively, including in the World Cup. Now that he's moved back home, he's giving back to the next generation.
"It gives the kids an outlet, something to do, to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and snowboarding is an amazing way to do that," he said.
"When I was growing up, we didn't have our own spot, so we'd just make our jumps here and there — it probably wasn't the safest thing to do," he said. "To have a place that's safe and regulated — that's beneficial for them."
For 15-year-old Robert Paddock, the goal is to compete in the Arctic Winter Games in 2018. Matthews lets him use some of his old gear and the two work on some of the finer points of the sport.
"You can tell they really care about the sport itself," Paddock said. "They come out here every Saturday, every Sunday, they run the lifts and use the gear. It's a great place to come."