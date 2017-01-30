The Northwest Territories is famous for its rugged landscape. Its snowboarding? Not so much.

In fact, the nearest commercial ski hill is about 1,600 kilometres from Yellowknife.

But that's beginning to change at the Bristol Pit in Yellowknife.

Spearheaded by Andrew Matthews and some dedicated volunteers, the city's snowboard club is maintaining the slopes at Bristol Pit, adding obstacles and holding classes for youngsters looking to try out the sport.

This young guy needed a little convincing from coach Andrew Matthews to get down the hill. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The Ragged Riders Snowboard Club launched earlier this month, with children between the ages of five to 15 getting outfitted for snowboard gear and learning the basics during weekend classes.

Youngsters between the ages of five and 15 are getting a chance to strap on a snowboard, something that's a little out of the ordinary in the Northwest Territories. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"Most of them have never snowboarded before this year," Matthews said. "We're really teaching them the basics of how to snowboard, getting them into the sport and sharing how amazing the snowboarding community is here."

Matthews is from Yellowknife and spent 10 years snowboarding competitively, including in the World Cup. Now that he's moved back home, he's giving back to the next generation.

This Sunday was this snowboarder's first time out on the hill. Though it was cold out, he could be heard asking his mom if he could go down one more time before leaving. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"It gives the kids an outlet, something to do, to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and snowboarding is an amazing way to do that," he said.

"When I was growing up, we didn't have our own spot, so we'd just make our jumps here and there — it probably wasn't the safest thing to do," he said. "To have a place that's safe and regulated — that's beneficial for them."

Andrew Matthews is spearheading the Ragged Riders Snowboard Club in Yellowknife. A former competitive snowboarder, he says it's time to give back to the next generation coming up. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

For 15-year-old Robert Paddock, the goal is to compete in the Arctic Winter Games in 2018. Matthews lets him use some of his old gear and the two work on some of the finer points of the sport.

"You can tell they really care about the sport itself," Paddock said. "They come out here every Saturday, every Sunday, they run the lifts and use the gear. It's a great place to come."