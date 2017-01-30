Brendan Bell will step down as CEO of Dominion Diamond Corporation in June. The company owns part of both the N.W.T.'s Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. (Dominion Diamond Corporation)

Brendan Bell, the former N.W.T. cabinet minister-turned mining executive, will exit his role as CEO and board member at Dominion Diamond Corporation this summer, the company has announced.

In a press release issued Monday, the company said Bell has agreed to stay on as CEO until June 30, giving time for the board's nominating and corporate governance committee to pick a successor.

Bell cited the company's decision to move its corporate headquarters from Yellowknife to Calgary as a factor in his exit.

While supporting the move, which he said was necessary to reduce the company's operating costs, Bell said, "For personal reasons… this is not the right move for my family."

Bell was officially appointed CEO in July 2015, after acting as CEO on behalf of company founder Robert Gannicott, who stepped aside for medical reasons. Gannicott has since passed away.

Dominion Diamond Corp. owns a majority stake in the Ekati diamond mine and a minority stake in the Diavik mine. Both mines are located about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Bell, a former N.W.T. minister of industry, tourism and investment, has presided over a challenging period for the company.

He oversaw the now-completed environmental assessment for the company's Jay pipe at Ekati, lengthy (and ongoing) contract renegotiation talks with 480 Ekati workers, and a fire that closed the Ekati process plant for three months last year and cost the company an estimated $20 million.