Brendan Bell, the former N.W.T. cabinet minister-turned mining executive, will exit his role as CEO and board member at Dominion Diamond Corporation this summer, the company has announced.
In a press release issued Monday, the company said Bell has agreed to stay on as CEO until June 30, giving time for the board's nominating and corporate governance committee to pick a successor.
Bell cited the company's decision to move its corporate headquarters from Yellowknife to Calgary as a factor in his exit.
While supporting the move, which he said was necessary to reduce the company's operating costs, Bell said, "For personal reasons… this is not the right move for my family."
Bell was officially appointed CEO in July 2015, after acting as CEO on behalf of company founder Robert Gannicott, who stepped aside for medical reasons. Gannicott has since passed away.
Dominion Diamond Corp. owns a majority stake in the Ekati diamond mine and a minority stake in the Diavik mine. Both mines are located about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Bell, a former N.W.T. minister of industry, tourism and investment, has presided over a challenging period for the company.
He oversaw the now-completed environmental assessment for the company's Jay pipe at Ekati, lengthy (and ongoing) contract renegotiation talks with 480 Ekati workers, and a fire that closed the Ekati process plant for three months last year and cost the company an estimated $20 million.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.