The N.W.T. Health department says another privacy breach has occurred at a territorial health care facility — this time at a medical clinic in Hay River. As a result, it's commencing a review of patient files.

In a news release, the department says an internal audit was conducted by the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority after the discovery of "several instances where patient referrals to specialists and other medical services were either delayed or not completed."

The department audited all referrals ordered between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26, 2017 and found 41 "irregularities."

The statement said 18 of those referrals were corrected and there was no impact on the patient. However, 21 patients are being contacted by the department.

"The irregularities found included instances where non-essential patient information was improperly shared with heath care providers," the statement says.

"This improper sharing of information constitutes a privacy breach and proper steps have been taken to notify the patients and the Northwest Territories Privacy Commissioner."

Numerous breaches in past

The department says referral appointments are being rescheduled as soon as possible.

The health authority is bringing in additional staff to help complete the review of the patient files.

"We would like to apologize to any of our clients who received a delay in service, the Authority has taken appropriate steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," Michael Maher, the authority's public administrator, said in the statement.

The N.W.T. health department has a history of privacy breaches. Over the last few years there have been several instances where patients' information has been breached.

In 2016, dozens of patients in Inuvik were notified that their health records had been compromised.

In 2014, a doctor at Yellowknife's Stanton Hospital lost a USB drive containing names, health care numbers and personal medical information for more than 4,000 patients. That same year the N.W.T. Department of Health mailed 195 health care cards to the wrong addresses due to a spreadsheet sorting error.

A few years ago the CBC North newsroom fax machine also received test results, on a number of occasions, containing patients' medical information.

Earlier this month, the territory's privacy commissioner tabled a report saying the N.W.T. is still "far from compliant" with the Health Information Act.