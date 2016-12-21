A Gwich'in man who ran across Canada to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women is being sued in the Yukon for defamation.

The suit alleges Brad Firth, also known as 'Caribou Legs,' made false statements to media about the death of his sister.

Firth's sister Irene Korte died in Whitehorse in February 2015 after a series of falls, culminating in a fatal head injury.

Yukon's chief coroner ruled the death accidental.

Firth told reporters across Canada his campaign was inspired by his sister's death. Court documents cite 16 media outlets across the country, including CBC Sudbury, that Firth told that his sister was the victim of a violent domestic assault.

Korte's husband Raymond Gagnon is suing Firth for defamation. Documents filed in Yukon Supreme Court last week by Gagnon's lawyer accuse Firth of knowingly spreading lies about Korte's death.

Gagnon is demanding a public apology on all social media outlets controlled by Firth, including Facebook and Twitter, plus damages for defamation.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

According to the coroner's report in July 2015, Korte died of an acute subdural hemorrhage — bleeding around the brain — after falling and hitting her head. The coroner said the side effects of an antidepressant she was taking, combined with alcohol, contributed to her fall.

The report says in the days leading up to her death, Korte was extremely drowsy and confused and suffered several falls. The autopsy, which was performed at Vancouver General Hospital, "revealed recent bruising to the body, including a dense bruise to the right part of the scalp, and a left-sided black eye."

Firth is, for now, not backing down.

"Firth women don't die by accident," he told CBC by telephone from Vancouver.